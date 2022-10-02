Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.41. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

