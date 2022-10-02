Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $85.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.