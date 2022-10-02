Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 277,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Applied UV Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AUVI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,212. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Applied UV

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.