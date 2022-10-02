Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 277,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Applied UV Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:AUVI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,212. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
