ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New €23.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

