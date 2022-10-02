ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 3,920,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

