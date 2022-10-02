Argus Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $23.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Argus from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

