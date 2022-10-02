Arjuna Capital Acquires 740 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 739,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.