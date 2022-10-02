Arjuna Capital Invests $1.07 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.08. 2,963,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

