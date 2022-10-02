Arjuna Capital Purchases 545 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $214.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,529. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $211.38 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.