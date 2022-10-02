Arjuna Capital Purchases 9,791 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,975. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.47.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

