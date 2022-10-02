Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 2.5 %

APWC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.