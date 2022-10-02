Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Assertio Stock Up 4.6 %

Assertio stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $43,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.