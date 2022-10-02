AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $3,891,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

