AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 2.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Price Performance

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,107.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,634.34 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.