Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

