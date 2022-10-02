Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 14,376,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.