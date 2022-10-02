Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,563. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

