Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.89. 1,697,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,646. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.