Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $35.71 on Friday, reaching $1,643.21. 498,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,641.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,911.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,023.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

