Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

