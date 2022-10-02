Autus Asset Management LLC Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average of $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

