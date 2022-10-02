Autus Asset Management LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after acquiring an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.79. The company had a trading volume of 209,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.25. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

