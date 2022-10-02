Autus Asset Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

