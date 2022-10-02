Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 42,667.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 81,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VFMV stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,775 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

