Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
AVAH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.