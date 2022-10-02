Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.