Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Aware Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AWRE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Aware Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Aware in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

