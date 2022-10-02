Aytu BioPharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aytu BioPharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Aytu BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aytu BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
