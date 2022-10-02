Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Raised by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 276.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,967 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 3.3% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covea Finance owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after buying an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

