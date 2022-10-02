Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,976 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 8,438,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,690. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

