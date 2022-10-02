Banano Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004032 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004595 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,059 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

