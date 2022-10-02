Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002823.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

