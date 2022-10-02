Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Bank First Stock Up 0.5 %

BFC opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $570.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank First has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $82.66.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank First

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

