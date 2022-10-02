Bank of America Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 529,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

