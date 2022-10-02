Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

