BCE Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BCE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BCE opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

