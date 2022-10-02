BCE Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

