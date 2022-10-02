Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Best Buy worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Trading Down 2.7 %

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.