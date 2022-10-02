BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTCM remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 258,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

