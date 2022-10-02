BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTCM remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 258,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

About BIT Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

