BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BIT Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTCM remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 258,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.
Institutional Trading of BIT Mining
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIT Mining (BTCM)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.