Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) 1-Day Volume Tops $63,451.00

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Vault has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00011111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $63,451.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,188.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00601242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00251037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Vault

Bitcoin Vault (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Vault’s official website is bitcoinvault.global.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Vault is based on Bitcoin’s SHA-256 cryptographic hash function, but brings a revolution in the security aspect through the anti-theft solution using an innovative three-key proprietary wallet. Thanks to it, BTCV users have a 24-hour window to cancel unauthorized transactions.The idea is to give users the possibility to react and eliminate potential theft by reversing the transaction in case one private key is lost or stolen. By delaying the default time necessary to transfer assets from one block (around 10 minutes) to 144 blocks (24 hours), and providing another key to cancel the transfer, users can rest assured that their funds are secure.The ecosystem of Bitcoin Vault will allow you to create different types of wallets:· Standard,· 2-Key Vault,· and 3-Key Vault wallet.Each one of them can be used to send and receive crypto assets, but the transactions are different. Apart from Standard transactions, which lack additional security features, users can also make quick Secure Fast transactions and reversible Secure transactions. The reversible transactions are a novelty in the crypto world. They can be canceled within approximately 24 hours, which is the time it takes to mine 144 blocks to confirm the transaction on the blockchain. Now, when a suspicious or erroneous transaction occurs, users have a chance to stop it before their funds are gone!Bitcoin Vault Security Keys• Standard Transaction KeyThe Standard Transaction key is generated along with each wallet. It mainly runs in the background to ensure the smooth operation of all transactions. Apart from functioning like an invisible layer of extra safety, it can also be used to recover the wallet in case of a security breach or technical issue.• Cancel Transaction KeyAs the name suggests, this key allows users to cancel transactions. This has been made possible by regulating the number of blocks it takes to confirm the transaction on the blockchain to 144. It allows wallet owners to reverse a transaction within approximately 24 hours of a regular BTCV transfer.• Fast Transaction KeyThis key is necessary to perform Fast transactions. It can be used to execute a transfer in about 10 minutes, after one block is generated, allowing BTCV users to make quick transactions with trusted parties.How Many Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) Coins Are There In Circulation?The total supply of Bitcoin Vault is limited by its software and will never exceed 21,000,000 coins. New coins are created during the process known as “mining”: as transactions are relayed across the network, they get picked up by miners and packaged into blocks, which are in turn protected by complex cryptographic calculations.As compensation for spending their computational resources, the miners receive rewards for every block that they successfully add to the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

