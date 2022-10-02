BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,658.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00104476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00071377 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,646,390,618 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

