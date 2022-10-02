BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 177,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,377. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

