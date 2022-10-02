BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 177,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,377. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.