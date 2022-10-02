BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.06. 48,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $27.79.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
