blockbank (BBANK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,853.00

blockbank (BBANK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One blockbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. blockbank has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $38,853.00 worth of blockbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, blockbank has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

blockbank Coin Profile

blockbank’s genesis date was April 26th, 2021. blockbank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. blockbank’s official website is blockbank.ai. blockbank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for blockbank is https://reddit.com/r/BlockBank.

blockbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gatewayBBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet.”

