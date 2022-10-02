Blossom Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up about 2.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

