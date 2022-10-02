Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 559 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

