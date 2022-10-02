BMO Capital Markets Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

