BMO Capital Markets Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.36.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.