BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial increased their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

