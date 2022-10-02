Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head-To-Head Survey

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 16 0 2.65 Broadcom 0 2 22 0 2.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $360.29, indicating a potential upside of 55.66%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $675.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.10%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Broadcom.

81.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 5.78% 8.56% 4.34% Broadcom 31.96% 63.42% 19.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 6.53 $169.17 million $2.56 90.41 Broadcom $27.45 billion 6.55 $6.74 billion $23.12 19.20

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats SolarEdge Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing merchant silicon products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic transmitter and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

