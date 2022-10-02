Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $55.10

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

