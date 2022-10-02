Brokerages Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harsco by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Harsco by 42.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 57.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Down 3.9 %

HSC stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.61. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

